Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.76. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

