ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th.

ESLOY stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

