Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.24). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $946.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $882.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average of $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $22,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

