Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the topic of several other reports. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of MCRI opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

In related news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9,677.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.