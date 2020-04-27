Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

GLPI stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

