Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USNA. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $83.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.38. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $176,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

