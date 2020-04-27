SVB Leerink Comments on Endo International PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.51. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

