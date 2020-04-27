Imperial Capital Weighs in on Gulfport Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.63 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 40.6% during the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 625,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 245,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 209.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 212.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

