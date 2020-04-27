Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

GNRC stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. Generac has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $92,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $90,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

