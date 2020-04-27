MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

