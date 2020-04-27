MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.24 Million
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.24 Million
Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million
Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million
Esperion Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00
$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc This Quarter
$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc This Quarter
Zendesk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.89 Million
Zendesk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.89 Million
$716.14 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. This Quarter
$716.14 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report