Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

