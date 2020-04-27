FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Chuy’s stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

