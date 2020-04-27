FY2021 EPS Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut by Analyst

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Change Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after buying an additional 365,090 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 306,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.