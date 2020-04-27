FY2021 EPS Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Change Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after buying an additional 365,090 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 306,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Earnings History and Estimates for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. Cut by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. Cut by Analyst
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft a €16.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft a €16.00 Price Target
Siemens Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Siemens Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Bank a €6.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Bank a €6.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank PT Set at €5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Deutsche Bank PT Set at €5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report