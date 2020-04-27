JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €16.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.36 ($28.33).

ETR:G1A opened at €21.02 ($24.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

