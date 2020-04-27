Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

FRA SIE opened at €80.32 ($93.40) on Monday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.02 and a 200-day moving average of €102.26.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

