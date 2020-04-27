JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBK. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.77 ($6.71).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €5.96 ($6.93) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.05.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

