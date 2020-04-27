Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DBK. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €5.77 ($6.71).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €5.96 ($6.93) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.86 and a 200-day moving average of €7.05.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

