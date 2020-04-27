BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCPC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

