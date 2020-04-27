BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCPC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.
BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.26.
In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.