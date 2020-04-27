QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.43 million, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QAD will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,763,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,269,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,112,954.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,545. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.