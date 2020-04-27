Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 434.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

