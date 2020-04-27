Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $1,662,562.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,473 shares in the company, valued at $168,581,659.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

