Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.