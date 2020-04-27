Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of LOVE opened at $11.25 on Monday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

