Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.