Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

