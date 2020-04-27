IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.

Shares of IEX opened at $152.72 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

