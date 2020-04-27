CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNXM. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE CNXM opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 284,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

