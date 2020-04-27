Archer’s (ARHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
ARHVF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
Archer Company Profile
Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.