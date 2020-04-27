Archer’s (ARHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ARHVF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

