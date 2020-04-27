JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 43 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 43 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 53.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

