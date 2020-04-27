Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

DAI opened at €28.82 ($33.51) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €59.26 ($68.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

