Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €35.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

DAI opened at €28.82 ($33.51) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €59.26 ($68.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CNX Midstream Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co
CNX Midstream Partners Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co
Archer’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets
Archer’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 43 Price Target for Lafargeholcim
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 43 Price Target for Lafargeholcim
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler a €35.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler a €35.00 Price Target
Krones Given a €64.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Krones Given a €64.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
HSBC Analysts Give ENI a €9.30 Price Target
HSBC Analysts Give ENI a €9.30 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report