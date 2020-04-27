Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.20 ($70.00).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €53.60 ($62.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.49. Krones has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($48.74) and a 1 year high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

