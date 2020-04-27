HSBC Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €9.30 Price Target

HSBC set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.16 ($12.97).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €8.31 ($9.67) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €15.86 ($18.45). The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.55 and its 200 day moving average is €12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.