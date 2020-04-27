HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €40.68 ($47.30) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.