Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $918.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 73,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,524,092 shares of company stock valued at $17,716,634. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.