Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

OBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 14.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

