US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

MPC opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

