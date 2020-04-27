Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.80. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Delek US by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.