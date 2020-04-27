Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

HLX stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

