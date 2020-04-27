Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reduced by Wedbush

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $20.74 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.