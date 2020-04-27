Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reduced by Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $20.74 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Compound Interest

Earnings History and Estimates for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by US Capital Advisors
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by US Capital Advisors
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp
US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report