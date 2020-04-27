Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

