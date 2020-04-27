Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

NYSE DFS opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.