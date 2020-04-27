Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

