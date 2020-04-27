DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

ZUMZ opened at $18.79 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zumiez by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zumiez by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.