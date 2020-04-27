Brokers Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.72. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $94.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FMR LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 688,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 794.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

