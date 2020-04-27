FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.83.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.69.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by US Capital Advisors
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by US Capital Advisors
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp
US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report