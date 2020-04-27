FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.83.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.79. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.69.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

