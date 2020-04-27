TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (TSE:TFI)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by US Capital Advisors
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by US Capital Advisors
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp
US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Delek US Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report