TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion.

