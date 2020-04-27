Cormark Comments on Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price objective on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.
About Quorum Information Technologies
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.