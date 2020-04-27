Cormark Comments on Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price objective on Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Quorum Information Technologies stock opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

