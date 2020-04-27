FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $10.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $316.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

