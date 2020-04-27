FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Issued By Raymond James

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QST. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of QST opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.37.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.82 million for the quarter.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

