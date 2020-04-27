Hamilton Thorne Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

